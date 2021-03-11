Seahawks tender Bryan Mone

Curtis Crabtree
·1 min read
The Seattle Seahawks have placed an exclusive rights tender on defensive tackle Bryan Mone, according to Brady Henderson of ESPN.com.

Mone appeared in 10 games for the Seahawks last season as a rotational option at nose tackle. He missed six games in the second half of the season due to a high-ankle sprain before returning for the final two games of the regular season.

It was Mone’s injury that led to Damon “Snacks” Harrison being activated off the team’s practice squad. His return from injury was the impetus for Harrison asking for his release as he wanted to play and wouldn’t have been stuck behind Mone, Jarran Reed and Poona Ford on the team’s depth chart.

Mone recorded just nine tackles and a half sack last year for Seattle. However, his role is to occupy blockers first so Seattle’s linebackers can make the tackles instead.

Reed is under contract for 2021 while Ford is set to be a restricted free agent after a strong 2020 season. Mone being tendered helps solidify the team’s defensive interior.

Seahawks tender Bryan Mone originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

