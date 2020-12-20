Seahawks TE Jacob Hollister and teammates celebrate touchdown in hilarious fashion around the ‘campfire’

Seahawks TE Jacob Hollister and teammates celebrate touchdown in hilarious fashion originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

When you score a touchdown, everyone gets a chance to celebrate with you.

In the 2nd quarter of the game between the Seahawks and the Washington Football Team, quarterback Russell Wilson found TE Jacob Hollister for a 10-yard touchdown pass to extend Seattle’s lead to 13-0.

Of course, when you score a touchdown, you have to get your teammates involved in the celebration.

The traction in spinning the ball on the field and creating a fire is a timeless touchdown celebration, but Hollister added him a guitar playing segment for himself and Will Dissly looked like he was drinking a nice cold brew on the side.

Take a look for yourself.

The Seahawks have a 13-3 lead on the WFT heading into the 2nd half of the game. The Seahawks will have the ball heading into the third quarter.

Expect the Seahawks offense to have more fun celebrating their touchdowns as the game continues on for the day.