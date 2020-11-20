Seahawks TE Greg Olsen suffers torn fascia injury in his foot vs. Cardinals originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

After Greg Olsen was carted off the field in the Seattle Seahawks 28-21 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on “Thursday Night Football,” Pete Carroll says the veteran tight end will miss time with what appears to be a ruptured plantar fascia on his foot.

“It’s a little early, but he does have a fascia tear injury that he’s had before in his other foot,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said after the game. “He knows exactly what it is and sometimes when it ruptures like it did, we think, it’s the best thing for a quick recovery, so we’ll see what happens and wish him the best and hopefully he’ll can make it back.

“The fact that he’s already had this before really helps him understand what’s coming up.”

When asked if the injury was season-ending, Carroll was reluctant to say how much time Olsen could miss.

“I don’t know that yet,” Carroll said. “There’s been some marvelous returns for guys who do rupture their fascia that would blow you away. Here right now, he’s been really in a lot of discomfort and all that, but we’ll see what happens.”

The injury occurred in the fourth quarter at the 11:25 mark and appeared to be non-contact. Olsen was helped into the medical tent before he was eventually ruled out for the game.

Olsen, who signed a one-year deal with the Seahawks back in February after nine seasons with the Carolina Panthers, is no stranger to the foot injury. He ruptured the plantar fascia in his right foot in Week 14 of the 2018 season and was placed on Injured Reserve the following week.

In 10 games for the Seahawks, the 35-year-old has had 21 receptions for 204 yards and one touchdown. If Olsen misses time, expect Will Dissly and Jacob Hollister to get more reps on offense. They were the two other tight ends active on Thursday night with Colby Parkinson inactive.