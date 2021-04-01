Seahawks TE Gerald Everett plans to link up with Russell Wilson, DK Metcalf for offseason workouts

Gerald Everett plans to link up with Russell Wilson, DK Metcalf for offseason workouts originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

While partnering up with Shane Waldron was a selling point in Gerald Everett signing with the Seattle Seahawks as a free agent this offseason, another person played a pivotal role in his decision to switch teams in the NFC West.

In his first press conference with Seattle media on Thursday, Everett explained how Russell Wilson was a huge factor when weighing offers as a free agent.

Subscribe to the Talkin' Seahawks podcast

“As far as free agency, I just wanted to take the best offer and I feel like sometimes monetary may not be the best option it might more-so be, the pieces that are already on the team,” Everett said. “An example, like a Russell Wilson. I wasn’t able to play with a quarterback like Russ up to this point in my career. I’ve had different quarterbacks each place I’ve been...

To be able to play with a guy like Russ’ caliber is really exciting to me.

- Gerald Everett

Everett, a second-round pick by the Los Angeles Rams in 2017, has spent his entire career as a pro catching passes from Jared Goff. But he admits that Goff, who was traded to Detroit this February, is not the generational talent that Wilson is.

“Well obviously, you know Russ, having a guy like that at quarterback of that caliber and being able to mobilize the offense like he can, I’ve never played with anything like that or anyone like that,” Everett said. “So I want to play alongside DK, alongside Tyler, under Peter Carroll, like I said, win as many games as we can. And also play for the 12. The 12s got loud, it’s been a great atmosphere playing against them for four years…

I just can’t wait to put on blue and green and see how it feels.

- Gerald Everett

Despite rumors of being traded, Wilson, too, is anxious to get in some reps with his new offensive weapon at tight end. Like every offseason, the Seahawks star QB will to his offseason training compound in Southern California with his receivers.

Story continues

“Russ and I, we’re actually coordinating now to get together in San Diego to start throwing around,” Everett said. Me, him and DK. I talked to Tyler yesterday, it was his birthday, so we’re all pretty tight in communication from Day 1.”

As for what Everett can bring to the Seahawks, he looks to bring an “element of surprise,” to Seattle’s offense. He’s also has a grit and grind mentality to put in the work. Most importantly, he wants to win.

“Just a complete dynamic playmaker,” Everett said. “Doing whatever I need to do in the run game, the pass game, just be whatever player I need to be for Seattle to help us win as many games as possible. I definitely want to be an asset and not a liability so I just think that I need to bring my full game and a good head to work every day, and just put my head down and see what happens.”