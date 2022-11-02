Seahawks TE Will Dissly wins NFC Special Teams Player of the Week award

The Seattle Seahawks keep getting surprise performances from guys who aren’t expected to. Geno Smith was supposed to be a low-end starter but is in the MVP conversation, Seattle may also be in the mix for Offensive Rookie of the Year, Defensive Rookie of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year and Executive of the Year. This group has been collecting individual awards every week.

The latest winner is tight end Will Dissly, who has been named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance against the Giants.

Players of the Week – Week 8 AFC

Offense: RB Derrick Henry, TEN

Defense: DE Dre’Mont Jones, DEN

ST: K Nick Folk, NE NFC

Offense: RB Christian McCaffrey, SF

Defense: LB Za’Darius Smith, MIN

ST: TE Will Dissly, SEA — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 2, 2022

Dissly had a hand in two of the game’s most critical moments – both fumbles by the Giants on punt returns. He forced one of them and recovered the other, helping the Seahawks secure two massive swings in momentum.

Dissly is also getting things done on offense. Previously, his most-productive season was in 2019 when he posted 262 yards and four touchdowns. Through eight games this year he already has 206 yards and three scores. Perhaps most impressively, Dissly has a ridiculous 95.5% catch rate this season – catching 21 of his 22 targets.

During the offseason Dissly signed a three-year, $24 million deal that seemed rich at the time, but so far he’s living up to his end.

