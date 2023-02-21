Seahawks Tariq Woolen’s Week 10 pick is NFL’s 100th-best play of 2022
We’re counting down the 100 best plays of 2022 🔥
Here’s 100-91 pic.twitter.com/sbYxdQxdPR
— NFL (@NFL) February 21, 2023
The NFL Network is revealing the 100-best plays of the 2022 season and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen’s pick of Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette’s intended pass to quarterback Tom Brady in Week 10 kicks things off at No. 100.
Enjoy!
