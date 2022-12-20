Seahawks Tariq Woolen tops NFC with most Pro Bowl fan votes at CB

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa tops 2023 Pro Bowl Games voting by fanshttps://t.co/rVlNtekbQE pic.twitter.com/gQoMhiOKJ9 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) December 20, 2022

Seattle Seahawks rookie Tariq Woolen is having a stellar rookie season and can now add another honor to his impressive resume. The final fan votes for the upcoming 2023 Pro Bowl Games have been tallied and Woolen was the NFC’s top vote-getter at the cornerback position.

Woolen racked up an impressive 166,954 total fan votes.

The Pro Bowl games roster is determined by votes from fans, coaches and players, with each group’s vote given one-third weight. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa topped the charts to lead all players in the fan balloting.

The 2023 Pro Bowl Games rosters will be announced at 5:00 p.m. PT on Wednesday, Dec. 21, live on the NFL Network.

