Seahawks Tariq Woolen, Ken Walker both nominated for Rookie of the Week

The Seattle Seahawks rookies shined in Week 6 against the Arizona Cardinals, and for their efforts, two of them have been nominated for Pepsi’s Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week. Both running back Kenneth Walker III and cornerback Tariq Woolen are among the six players in the mix.

Walker finished the outing with 21 carries on 97 yards and a touchdown, also earning him a nomination for the FedEx Ground Player of the Week.

Woolen logged his fourth interception in as many games and proved clutch for Seattle’s defense.

