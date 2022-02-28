Should Seahawks target Patriots CB J.C. Jackson if he’s available?

Liz Mathews
·2 min read
In this article:
The Seattle Seahawks have a few decisions to make about their defense heading into free agency, namely trying to keep a few of their own member of the secondary on the roster going forward.

The Seahawks will likely try to re-sign cornerback D.J. Reed and safety Quandre Diggs to new deals to lock them up and could also turn to the free-agent market to bolster their defensive backfield even further.

One name who comes to mind is Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson . . . if he remains available. Jackson currently ranks No. 1 in Touchdown Wire’s top 30 defensive free agents.

“Jackson has been more proficient in man coverage throughout his career, but he’s also kept things together as the Patriots have moved from a more man-heavy set of concepts in 2019,” writes Doug Farrar. “He should be the most sought-after free agent in this class unless the Patriots decide to give him that long-term deal, or apply the franchise tag. There should be no question at this point regarding his ability to clamp down without help.”

As of now, Jackson has made it clear the Patriots have not reached out to initiate contract talks, but things could change quickly.

