Seahawks target defensive line by selecting Byron Murphy II from Texas with No. 16 pick in NFL draft

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks filled a need on the defensive front, selecting Texas defensive tackle Byron Murphy II with the No. 16 pick of the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday night.

The first draft under new coach Mike Macdonald went to the defensive side of the ball with the first selection of his tenure and bolstered a clear area where Seattle needed improvement. The Seahawks had veteran Jarran Reed at the position, but otherwise lacked an impactful second option.

Murphy could end up being exactly what Seattle needs. Athletic and powerful, Murphy was a second-team AP All-American and the Big 12 Conference defensive lineman of the year last season for the Longhorns. Murphy had 29 tackles, 8½ tackles for loss and five sacks as Texas reached the College Football Playoff before losing to Washington in the semifinals.

He also gives Macdonald a significant amount of versatility with his defensive front. Along with Reed and Murphy, the Seahawks also have Leonard Williams, Dre'Mont Jones and Uchenna Nwosu that can play in different spots along the line of scrimmage.

The concern about Murphy was his size after he measured just under 6-foot-1 and 297 pounds. But selecting him should be an immediate help in improving a defense that last season was 31st in the league at stopping the run. Seattle gave up 138.4 yards per game on the ground and an average of 4.6 yards per carry in the final season with Pete Carroll in charge.

Murphy's raw strength is one of his biggest attributes and he compares favorably with Baltimore’s Justin Madubuike, who had a breakout season last year with Macdonald as his defensive coordinator. Madubuike had 13 sacks and was a second-team All-Pro last season with the Ravens.

Seattle general manager John Schneider seemed poised to potentially trade down and try to pick up a second-round selection after the run of offensive players left all the top defensive players available. But the chance to nab perhaps the top defensive tackle in the draft was too much for Macdonald and Schneider to pass up.

Selecting Murphy was the first of seven picks Seattle had entering the draft, but the Seahawks aren’t scheduled to pick again until No. 81 overall in the third round, a big gap for draft rich in top-end talent and a roster still with needs, especially on the line of scrimmage.

It’s the second straight season that Seattle held firm with its first selection rather than trading to acquire more picks as became the norm with Schneider for many years. Last year, Seattle stayed at No. 5 overall and took cornerback Devon Witherspoon and did the same at No. 20 to select wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

