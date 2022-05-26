Seahawks tackle Abe Lucas signs his rookie contract

The Seattle Seahawks selected right tackle Abe Lucas out of WSU in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft and he has now signed his rookie contract.

Lucas tweeted a photo of himself on Instagram during the signing process and the move was confirmed on the May 25 official NFL transactions list.

The Lucas signing was Seattle’s only transaction of the day.

The Seahawks now have five members of their draft class under contract.

