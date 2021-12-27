Seahawks can’t overreact to snowpocalypse loss to Bears by blowing the team up

Footballs bounce in weird and unpredictable ways. The Seahawks’ shocking one-point loss to the Bears on Sunday was a perfect example of how small the margins are at this level and why good teams lose to opponents they shouldn’t and have bad seasons like this.

In many ways and for most of the game, the Seahawks outplayed the Bears. On offense they ran the ball well and Russell Wilson put in a relatively respectable performance. Defensively, they mostly stopped the run – containing Chicago to less than three yards per carry. They also got consistent pressure on Nick Foles, who they sacked four times and held out of the end zone until the last drive.

To be sure, there were some major imbalances as there have been all season. Thanks to the endemic time of possession issues, Seattle’s defense has now played around three and a quarters more games’ worth than the offense.

The #Seahawks ran 16 fewer plays than the #Bears today. They’ve allowed more plays than they’ve run in 14 of 15 games. They have a -239 play differential (15.9 per game; OT adjusted). Seattle’s defense has played an equivalent of 3 and 3/4 more games than their offense. — Pat Thorman (@Pat_Thorman) December 27, 2021

This is also a new low point for the franchise in the modern era. The loss clinched Seattle’s first last-place finish in their division in 25 years.

Until this season, the last time the #Seahawks finished in last place in the NFC or AFC West was … 1996. — Tim Booth (@ByTimBooth) December 27, 2021

Gut-wrenching as this loss is, the biggest mistake would be to overreact to one bizarre loss – sometimes the ball just doesn’t bounce your way. Some fans want to blow it all up and start over with a clean slate. While it’s tempting in the heat of the moment, that would be the wrong way to go.

Major changes do have to be made – and not just the shuffling the middle of the roster kind of stuff. The Seahawks have to make a fundamental shift in how they approach the modern game in order to fix these deal-breaker issues. Either coach Pete Carroll has to recognize how his philosophy has cost this team a lost season or the organization has to find someone who can and will try something different.

What’s most critical is Russell Wilson’s game needs a serious course correction and it doesn’t seem like Carroll and his assistants are capable of doing it. Someone has to get him to stop taking so many unnecessary sacks and start reading the field more like a pocket-oriented quarterback. That might not be possible, but it’s worth trying with a different coaching staff and a more consistent placekicker, if nothing else.

There are still quality fundamental pieces here. To varying degrees, the core of Jamal Adams, Bobby Wagner, Quandre Diggs, D.K. Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and a healthy Wilson are all worthy cornerstones to build around. Rashaad Penny might even be worth keeping. How long they’ll remain competitive with Wilson and Wagner leading the charge is up for debate, but this can still be a very dangerous team with the right leadership.

Give us the controller and we’d hire a new coaching staff and do the best to upgrade the roster while keeping those core pieces intact.

