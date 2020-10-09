Seahawks suspend radio host Dori Monson indefinitely for transphobic tweet

A transphobic tweet that disparaged Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has resulted in the suspension of Seattle Seahawks radio announcer Dori Monson.

Both the Seahawks and Bonneville Seattle, which owns the KIRO-FM station on which Monson has a talk show, have suspended the voice indefinitely, according to The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar.

The tweet in question occurred during Wednesday’s Washington gubernatorial debate. At one point, Inslee said, “We need someone who will not just follow science but will act on it,” referencing the science tying climate change to the wildfires frequently hitting Washington.

In response, Monson posted this tweet:

How are the @Seahawks still allowing Dori Monson to be their voice? He’s so opposite of their community minded messaging. pic.twitter.com/QQQBde6zU4 — Kevin Zelko (@Msbeervendor) October 8, 2020

The tweet has since been deleted.

Monson has hosted a politically focused show on KIRO since 1995. He is also a major figure on the Seahawks Radio Network, hosting the pregame, halftime and postgame shows on the team’s broadcast.

Seattle radio personality Dori Monson posted a tweet aimed at Washington Gov. Jay Inslee during a gubernatorial debate.

