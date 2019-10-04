Seahawks Survive Rams

All of those boring Thursday night games you hear people complaining about? Yeah, this wasn’t like that. The Rams and Seahawks faced off in an important NFC West battle as the Rams looked to bounce back from an embarrassing home loss last week.

After the Rams took an early 6-0 lead on a pair of field goals, Seattle took control thanks to the play of QB Russell Wilson, who connected for a key deep pass with breakout TE Will Dissly for a gain of 39 yards before Wilson found WR Tyler Lockett in the back corner of the end zone in what will go down as one of the best plays of the season. Even the commentators referred to the pass as a throwaway before Lockett miraculously came up with the diving grab. Seattle wasted no time in adding to their lead after Wilson dropped a 40-yard bomb to rookie WR D.K. Metcalf. They were even in a position to put the Rams away late in the first half. With less than a yard to gain in Rams territory, Seattle opted to try a long field goal, which was predictably wide right.

That allowed the Rams to get back in the game as QB Jared Goff engineered a scoring drive in the team’s hurry-up offense. Goff connected with his favorite target, WR Cooper Kupp, for a nine-yard score to make it 14-13 at the half.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

A Rams touchdown on the opening drive of the second half gave them a 20-14 lead as the tables turned. RB Todd Gurley, who was much more involved early in this game than last week, scored his first of two rushing touchdowns. From that point, it was a back and forth game.

Story continues

After a Wilson to WR David Moore touchdown and Gurley’s second scoring-rush, the third quarter ended with the Rams holding a five-point lead. The teams then traded field goals before Wilson again went to work. He ended another strong drive with a flip over a defender to RB Chris Carson, who juggled the ball before securing it in the end zone to take the lead.

The Rams had a chance to answer and were seemingly on their way before Seattle’s Tedric Thompson made an amazing diving interception off a dropped pass. It appeared that would end the game, but the Rams came up with a defensive stand to get the ball back in the hands of Goff. Just as he did late in the first half, Goff made quick and accurate throws to gain yardage and move the ball into field-goal position. It came down to a 44-yard field goal attempt by K Greg Zuerlein, who just missed it wide to the right. The Seahawks survived and the Rams now have a two-game losing streak.

Wilson finished with 268 passing yards and four touchdowns, along with 33 yards on the ground. Carson totaled 123 yards and a score, while Dissly’s four catches for 81 yards led his team. Lockett (4/51/1) and Metcalf (2/44/1) also came up with some huge receptions.

Goff couldn’t quite match his video-game numbers from a week ago, but he did pass for 295 yards and a touchdown. After just five rushing attempts last week, Gurley ran the ball 15 times, totaling 57 yards and the two trips to the end zone. TE Gerald Everett set a career-high last week and then obliterated it with his six catches for 127 yards. WRs Cooper Kupp (9/117/1) and Robert Woods (5/48) came up big while WR Brandin Cooks suffered an injury on his only catch of the game, a 29-yarder. Cooks was sent to the locker room and never returned.

Editor's Note: Drafting is only half the battle. Dominate all season long with our Season Pass! Use our NEW Start/Sit Tool, Trade Analyzer, Consensus Rankings, Projections and more on your way to a championship! Click here for more!

Diggs Unhappy

Following Week Four’s loss to division rival Chicago, Vikings WR Stefon Diggs had apparently had enough. The Vikings have been relying heavily on their running game this year, even when trailing by multiple scores. Diggs’ teammate WR Adam Thielen voiced his frustration immediately after the game, including taking some thinly-veiled shots at starting QB Kirk Cousins. The situation hit a boiling point when Diggs missed practice for “non-injury” reasons on Wednesday. That’s all it took to begin the trade rumors once again.

Diggs is reportedly unhappy with the offense and his current role, including the overall direction of the team. Despite the trade rumors, Diggs has reportedly not demanded a trade and the Vikings are not interested in moving him. That hasn’t stopped multiple teams from making calls though. While the Vikings are simply waiting this out in hopes that it blows over, Diggs returned to practice on Thursday and is expected to be in the lineup when the Vikings travel to face the Giants.

Barkley Could Play?

While it seems to be a long shot, Giants HC Pat Shurmur refused to rule out his injured RB Saquon Barkley for the team’s Week Five game against the Vikings. Barkley suffered a high ankle sprain in Week Three and his initial timetable suggested he’d miss up to eight weeks. It was then reported last week that Barkley was ahead of schedule and already out of his walking boot, but this would be a shock. Shurmur ultimately said the team would bring Barkley back “as quickly and as smartly as possible.” After backup RB Wayne Gallman impressed last week, it would make sense to give Barkley at least one more game but he now looks likely to play in Week Six.

Chiefs Backfield

After two missed games due to a knee injury, Chiefs RB Damien Williams is expected to return in Week Five. Williams practiced in full on Thursday, as did RB LeSean McCoy, who has been dealing with an ankle injury. Add in RB Darrel Williams, who played well as both vets were banged up, and we have a very messy and confusing backfield situation entering the Chiefs matchup against the Colts.

Injury Update

Raiders WR Tyrell Williams (foot) has been resting much of the week in hopes he will be able to play against the Bears in Week Five. … Jaguars DB Jalen Ramsey (back) missed another practice and any trade talks involving the disgruntled star seem to be dead. … Browns WR Jarvis Landry is still in the concussion protocol, making him iffy for the Browns Monday night tilt. … Colts WR T.Y. Hilton (quad) got in a limited practice. … Eagles WR DeSean Jackson (abdomen) missed practice again and is unlikely to play in Week Five. … Ravens TE Mark Andrews (foot) was limited in practice. … Packers star WR Davante Adams (toe) did not practice on Thursday. This will be one to track later today. … Colts RB Marlon Mack (ankle) missed another practice, though beat writers suggest he could still play against the Chiefs. … Packers RB Jamaal Williams (concussion) did not practice. … Browns TE David Njoku (head/wrist) suggested he will return to action this season. … Bills QB Josh Allen remains in the concussion protocol, which means QB Matt Barkley could draw the start this week. …. Redskins rookie WR Terry McLaurin (hamstring) was limited in practice, though the team is hopeful he can play in Week Five after missing last week. …. Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster suffered a toe injury against the Bengals on Monday but should play this week. …. Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury is hopeful that WR Christian Kirk (ankle) can return in Week Six. …. QBs Sam Darnold (mono) of the Jets and Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder) of the Bears are both long shots to play in Week Five but have yet to be ruled out. … Steelers RB James Conner (ankle) and TE Vance McDonald (shoulder) both missed another practice. Both seem unlikely to play in Week Five. … 49ers RB Tevin Coleman (ankle) got in a limited practice, as did Bills RB Devin Singletary (hamstring). … Patriots WRs Josh Gordon (knee) and Julian Edelman (chest) were limited, though they are expected to play against the Redskins…Bucs WR Chris Godwin (hip) was limited in Thursday’s practice. … Cowboys WR Michael Gallup (knee) got in a limited practice but also admitted he has yet to start running full speed. … Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill (clavicle) was limited in practice. He won’t play this week. … Chargers WR Mike Williams (back) drew a limited practice and is expected to play after sitting last week. … The Bears have already ruled out WR Taylor Gabriel (concussion) for this week.

Quick Hits

The Patriots signed K Mike Nugent…After returning last week, RB Melvin Gordon is set to be a big part of the Chargers game plan in Week Five, according to HC Anthony Lynn, who even suggested Gordon could start the game. With the play of RB Austin Ekeler through the season’s first month, this will be a huge situation to monitor on Sunday. … The 49ers signed WR Jordan Matthews and placed rookie WR Jalen Hurd on the injured reserve. … The Redskins and HC Jay Gruden are leaving their starting quarterback for Week Five up in the air. Gruden suggested he wanted to see how QBs Colt McCoy and Case Keenum respond.