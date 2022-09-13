Seahawks survive Broncos as 64-yard field goal attempt fails

The Denver Broncos made the big move in the offseason to get Russell Wilson, So, how or why, with the game on the line against his former team, the Seattle Seahawks Monday, did rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett decide a 64-yard field-goal attempt was better than trying to make a first down on fourth-and-5?

Rookie head coach decisions will be questioned, especially Tuesday in the Mile High City after Brandon McManus missed what would have been the second-longest field goal in NFL history and Seattle had a 17-16 victory.

Clock management was flubbed throughout the intense contest. Every time Wilson brought the Broncos’ offense to the line of scrimmage it felt like the clock was heading perilously toward 0.

And on the drive that led to the final field-goal attempt, Denver let time burn off the clock before calling a timeout.

If the plan was to go for the field goal all along — and the new Monday Night Football group had no idea McManus was on the field — what were the Broncos trying to do by letting the fuse tick on the clock?

Joe Buck after the game admitted it was “shocking” when they saw McManus on the field. Feels like preparation was questionable all around at the end of the contest.

This wasn’t the thin air in Denver and as strong a leg as McManus has, the kick wasn’t good.

And Wilson joined Baker Mayfield and Joe Flacco as players who lost revenge games in Week 1.

