Seahawks surprised to land 'prototype' wide receiver Josh Gordon

The Seattle Seahawks were quiet at the deadline, but they still managed to add a potential difference maker this week. Seattle claimed wide receiver Josh Gordon off waivers on Friday from the New England Patriots.

I wrote on Thursday about why it was a no-brainer for the Seahawks to put in a claim on Gordon, I just didn't think there was a chance that the 27 other teams would pass on the talented wideout (Seattle owned the 28th spot on the waiver order). Apparently, Pete Carroll was just as surprised. He told reporters on Friday that the team is eager to get Gordon into the building.

"He's a unique talent. Next week we'll take a look and see what he looks like. He's done a lot of good stuff and made a lot of good plays. We'll find out more next week," Carroll said. "He's a big play guy. He can really stretch the field. I know people who have coached him and they rave about his talent and his playmaking ability."

Gordon, still only 28 years old, caught 20 passes for 287 yards and one touchdown for the Patriots before sitting out the last two games with a knee injury. New England needed his roster spot so they placed Gordon on Injured Reserve. They then waived him, giving Gordon the opportunity to play elsewhere. From the sounds of it, New England had too much depth at wide receiver with first-round pick N'Keal Harry coming back into the fold this week. Nothing has been reported that suggests Gordon was waived due to disciplinary reasons.

Carroll added that Gordon won't play on Sunday against the Buccaneers, which means he'll make his Seahawks debut in Week 10 against the San Francisco 49ers on "Monday Night Football." They'll find out for sure next week during practice just how healthy Gordon's knee is.

"We're always looking for guys who have something special about him," Carroll said. "We need to find out."

Bobby Wagner doesn't know Gordon personally and he's never played against him, but he, too, is eager to see what Gordon will be able to contribute.

"I'm excited to get to know him," Wagner said. "I feel like he's an amazing player, and it's good to have him on my team."

Jamar Taylor does have first-hand experience with Gordon as they were teammates with the Cleveland Browns from 2016-17. He had nothing but good things to say about the 6-foot-3 wideout with notoriously explosive speed.

"Hell of a player," Taylor said. "The prototype. When you see him and DK (Metcalf) walk next to each other, it's going to be crazy."

Gordon figures to join Metcalf and Tyler Lockett to form Russell Wilson's trio of top targets in the passing game. Jaron Brown and David Moore will likely see their roles reduced.

"We're going to be ready for Sundays," Taylor said. "Good luck to the opposing team. You've got to pick your poison when you've got three guys like that."

Gordon has been suspended on several occasions for violating the league's substance abuse policy, but Taylor was adamant that the receiver is a fantastic guy to have in the locker room. They've kept in touch over the years via social media. Adam Schefter reported on Thursday that Gordon was hoping to land in a "good, supportive situation." Seattle's culture should provide the perfect fit.

"Workaholic. Loves football. Everything that you've seen in a great receiver, I've seen in him before. I think he'll be a good addition," Taylor said. "I said that when I came in. This is one of the best organizations I've been around from an upstairs standpoint and from a coaching standpoint. I think he'll fit in perfect."

Gordon isn't the All-Pro player that he was in 2013 when he racked up a league-high 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns, but he should still provide a boost to Seattle's offense. He is due just $1.072 million over the final eight games and will be an unrestricted free agent in 2020. The Seahawks released defensive lineman Dekoda Watson in order to make room for Gordon.

First thing's first, though, as Seattle will need to focus on beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home on Sunday. A win would give the Seahawks a 7-2 record for the fifth time in franchise history. It would also raise the stakes for the primetime matchup against the 49ers the following week.

Welcome Flash.

Time to put in this work!@JOSH_GORDONXII

— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) November 1, 2019

A look at Josh Gordon's IG story. pic.twitter.com/co45hOK6eA — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) November 1, 2019

