Seahawks’ surging defense now ranks well in these 7 categories

The Seahawks defense started the 2022 season as the worst in the league outside of the Lions – and do they even really count? Seattle really couldn’t fit the run, they couldn’t tackle, couldn’t get to the quarterback and couldn’t cover on the back end. After a few weeks, they were on pace for a historically-bad defense in some ways (again).

However, for the third year in a row Pete Carroll and his staff have gotten the defense back on track by midseason. Heading into Week 9, this group is performing well at all three levels – especially over the last four games.

The team’s scoring and yardage allowed averages for the season are still pretty rough, but those numbers are not anywhere near reflective of the level this unit is playing at right now.

Here are seven key defensive categories where this team is now ranked on the higher end of the league.

Defensive DVOA: -2.6% - ranks No. 11

After the shootout in Detroit, Seattle ranked No. 31 in defensive DVOA. Since then they’ve played four more games and pulled off a complete turnaround on this side of the ball, leap-frogging 20 teams.

Takeaways: 14 - ranks No. 5

Pete Carroll has always preached about the importance of the ball, but this defense seems to have taken it to heart more than usual. Rookie corners Tariq Woolen and Coby Bryant have led the team and the entire league in interceptions (four) and forced fumbles (four), respectively.

Sacks: 22 - ranks No. 8

Seattle’s pass rush was pretty lackluster the first five weeks of the season. However, they kickstarted into high gear beginning with their Week 6 win over the Cardinals. They sacked Kyler Murray six times in that matchup, followed by three on Justin Herbert and five against Daniel Jones. Uchenna Nwosu leads the team with five sacks.

QB hits: 49 - ranks No. 7

Closing a sack can be hard – but hurries and hits can be just as effective. The Seahawks also rank well in QB hits. Darrell Taylor’s pass rushing grades aren’t great, but he does have three strip sacks.

Tackles for a loss: 39 - ranks No. 8

The Seahawks’ defensive line has also stepped up, consistently penetrating and making stops in the backfield. Al Woods, Poona Ford and Nwosu have accounted for 14 of the team’s TFL.

Passes defended: 35 - ranks No. 11

Seattle’s defensive backs have been getting their hands on the ball more often than they have since… well, you know the story. Boundary corners Mike Jackson and Tariq Woolen both have seven passes defensed a piece.

PFF run defense grade: 64.2 - ranks No. 12

Most of all they’ve improved defending the run. After getting gashed by Taysom Hill for three rushing scores, this group began to turn things around. Outside of the freak exception that is Kyler Murray they haven’t allowed a 100-yard rusher since.

