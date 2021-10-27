Seahawks support girls flag football programs 'NFL Slimetime'
Check out how the Seattle Seahawks are supporting girls' flag football programs. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
Check out how the Seattle Seahawks are supporting girls' flag football programs. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
Although Raiders coach Jon Gruden technically resigned, the resignation undoubtedly came under threat of termination, if he didn’t choose to leave voluntarily. Unresolved when he abruptly walked away was the balance of his reported 10-year, $100 million contract. Via Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com, owner Mark Davis said Wednesday that a settlement has been reached. Gruden [more]
Tom Brady dug into the archives while on ESPN's "Monday Night Football" broadcast with Peyton and Eli Manning to reveal which defense gave him the most issues in New England.
From time to time, it’s been suggested that the litigation over the relocation of the Rams could result in at least $1 billion flowing from the NFL to St. Louis. It could be a lot more than that. The article from Seth Wickersham of ESPN.com detailing Tuesday’s meeting among owners regarding the possibility that Rams [more]
Ex-Jets head coach Rex Ryan did not mince his words when discussing New York's 54-13 Week 7 loss to the Patriots.
The Browns had a massive injury report on Wednesday.
Ben Roethlisberger says he's glad he's not the winningest QB at FirstEnergy Stadium.
If the Detroit Lions want a quarterback with their top 2022 pick, they may want to trade back or risk reaching, according to Todd McShay.
Bill Belichick's assistant coaches were often overworked and underpaid, but he sometimes rewarded the best with bonuses in the six figures.
For much of the fourth quarter last weekend, Bryant-Denny Stadium resembled one of the local dive bars down the street
Tennessee quarterback enters the NCAA transfer portal.
Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, in 2011, surreptitiously flew into San Francisco on his private jet to meet with and woo coach Jim Harbaugh. One problem: Ross already had a coach, Tony Sparano, under contract. Word got out, as secrets often do.
Kenny Young doesn't seem thrilled about the Rams trading him to gain cap space, but he says he has to respect it.
Delhomme, the Panthers’ primary radio analyst, has a theory on what’s going wrong with Darnold
Yahoo Sports' Scott Pianowski and Frank Schwab discuss this week's matchup between the Packers and Cardinals.
As the NFL trade deadline looms next Tuesday, there are multiple reports about the potential for Deshaun Watson to be moved by the Houston Texans.
The Star also asked fans if they think the Chiefs will make the playoffs this season.
The Packers won't have Davante Adams or Allen Lazard at WR against the Cardinals. Who could step up at the position?
Broncos GM George Paton was busy on Tuesday, making six transactions.
Michigan State QB pleads guilty to reckless driving
The first injury report of Week 8 is out and the Browns list is quite long, again, with six players not practicing and even more than that limited Wednesday while the Steelers had just three limited players: