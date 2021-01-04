Seahawks suffer couple injuries in season-finale win over 49ers

The Seattle Seahawks beat the San Francisco 49ers in Week 17 and finished the year as the NFC West division winner and the NFC’s No. 3 seed heading into the playoffs. But the Seahawks may be limping a bit into the postseason after suffering some injuries in Sunday’s contest.

Coach Pete Carroll provided a number of player updates following the game.

Safety Jamal Adams, who injured his other shoulder, should be fine for the wild-card round pending any new developments.

“He hurt his shoulder,” Carroll told reporters. “He was just so disappointed, he was more dejected about the fact that he got banged up—I think it was on a pass rush – and we’ll see what happens, see what that means for next week, I can’t tell you. The early stuff from the trainers is that he’ll play next week, but we’ll have to see how he does get through the week.”

Seattle saw another defensive player leave the game early, defensive tackle Jarran Reed.

“He had an oblique strain that happened early-middle of the game, and he went back in with it and played with it,” Carroll said. “Pretty sore coming out though, so we’ll have to see what that means. I don’t have any forecast there.”

Carroll also said running back Rashaad Penny suffered some mild cramping but was “fine.”

