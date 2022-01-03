Seahawks all studs in 51-29 win over Lions

“All Studs” isn’t something I’ve had the opportunity to write much this season, but when you hang 51-points on an NFL opponent – even if it’s the hapless Lions – it’s what we get. The Seattle Seahawks may have only been playing for pride at this point, but they certainly earned some semblance of it as they dismantled the Detroit Lions 51-29.

Now, of course no one considers these Lions to be anywhere near a quality team, but they had been playing teams close all season. Barely two weeks ago they humiliated the Arizona Cardinals 30-12, and had recently upset the Minnesota Vikings. For the overwhelming majority of the season, the Lions had been a shockingly competitive team.

There was no trace of those Lions on Sunday, as the Seahawks throttled them start to finish. Detroit looked closer to road kill than the King of the Jungle.

Although there were no playoff implications, this game was still significant in a sense to the Seahawks and their fans. Given the disappointing nature of the season, change is likely imminent this offseason. Sunday’s game likely was the final home showing in this particular era of Seahawks football.

If it is, then the Seahawks gave the 12th Man one final dominant outing.

No. 1 Stud - Rashaad Penny

Rashaad Penny is playing like a man desperate to prove he is worthy of another shot with the Seahawks. With how he has been playing as of late, he just might be.

Penny punished the Lions early and often, starting the game with 80 rushing yards on eight carries and two touchdowns… and there was still 14:07 left in the second quarter. He went into the half with 144 first half rushing yards, setting a new franchise record.

When it was all said and done, Penny finished with a career-high 170 yards on 25-carries for an average of 6.8 yards per play.

In his last four games, Penny has exploded for 481 rushing yards, the most of any Seahawks running back in such a span since fellow Seattle first round pick Shaun Alexander in the 2005 season. If Penny doesn’t factor into Seattle’s plans next year, then he certainly has put up a solid audition for the rest of the NFL.

No. 2 Stud - DK Metcalf

DK Metcalf has been in a well documented slump. Despite hauling in a 41-yard touchdown last week against the Bears, Metcalf’s production has tailed off in the latter half of the season… much to his chagrin.

On Sunday against Detroit, Metcalf had plenty of reasons to feel back involved in the action. The star receiver caught six-of-eight passes thrown his way for 63 yards and a career-best three touchdown receptions.

Metcalf now has 10 touchdown receptions on the year, tying his career best, and setting a new Seattle franchise record as well. He now has 27 touchdowns through his first three seasons, surpassing Joey Galloway.

No. 3 Stud - Russell Wilson

Much has been said about Russell Wilson all season, and surely there will be more to come in the offseason. Doubts about his future in the Pacific Northwest aren’t just lingering, they’ll be the primary focus for yet another spring and summer.

If Sunday’s game against Detroit was Wilson’s final in a Seahawks uniform, which the 12th Man sincerely hopes it isn’t, then he gave them a vintage performance. Wilson finished the day with a crisp 20-of-29 passing for 236 yards and four touchdown passes, giving him 22 on the year. Wilson has passed for at least 20 touchdowns in every single season of his career.

As a whole, the Seahawks offense easily had their best game of the 2021 campaign. They won the time of possession battle, accumulated 497 yards of offense, sustained drives of 11, 11, and 13 plays, and scored 51-points… the most in a game since a 50-17 win over Buffalo in 2012.

No. 4 Stud - DJ Reed

It’s safe to say the Seahawks’ corners has been a major weakness for the team for the better part of two years. Last year, they found a revelation in former San Francisco 49er DJ Reed.

In 2021, Reed hadn’t performed as well as fans were hoping, but made up for it by tormenting Lions backup Tim Boyle.

Reed snagged his first two interceptions on the year. They weren’t just his first picks of 2021, they were the first by any Seattle corner at any point this season. Until Sunday, the Seahawks were the only team in the NFL without an interception by a corner.

Reed is an unrestricted free agent this offseason. He should be one the Seahawks focus on retaining for the foreseeable future.

