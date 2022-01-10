Seahawks All Studs in 38-30 season finale victory

The 2021 season may not be one of the more memorable campaigns in franchise history, but the Seattle Seahawks managed to finish strong and go out on a high note. Following their dominant 51-29 win over the Detroit Lions last week, the Seahawks played spoiler for Arizona Cardinals in a thrilling 38-30 victory.

Seattle won’t be going to the playoffs, but they directly impacted the route their division rivals will be taking. Going into this game, the Cardinals needed to beat the Seahawks and hope the 49ers upset the Rams in order to claim a division title. San Francisco did their part in overtime, but the Seahawks denied the Cardinals a chance for an elusive division crown.

This had to feel good for 12’s everywhere. In 2016 and 2019, the Cardinals played spoiler for the Seahawks by eliminating them from much-needed first round byes when they stole two wins at Lumen Field in those years. Now the Seahawks got a little bit of revenge themselves to end the year.

For a second consecutive week, and for the final time in the year, the Seahawks have only Studs to show for.

No. 1 Stud - Rashaad Penny

For a second straight week Rashaad Penny has claimed the top spot in the Studs list, and with more than enough reason. Penny put forth yet another dominating performance on the ground, cruising past Cardinals defenders who hardly had a chance.

Against the Lions in the week prior, Penny set a personal best with 170 yards on the ground. This week, Penny destroyed his own record and set a new one with 190 yards rushing, with another career-best 62 yard touchdown run.

In the first 32 games of his career, Penny had eclipsed the 100+ yard mark only once. He has now done it four times in the last five games, including three straight of 130+ which makes him and Shaun Alexander the only running backs in Seahawks history to do so.

In the NFL, timing is everything, and Penny has done all he can to prove he is worthy of another contract… whether it is with the Seahawks, or someone else.

No. 2 Stud - Jordyn Brooks

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: the future at linebacker in Seattle is very bright. The reason? Second year linebacker Jordyn Brooks.

Understandably overshadowed by the star power of fellow Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner, Brooks has been carving out a spectacular season of his own. Without Wagner playing, Brooks had the opportunity to be center stage and he did not disappoint.

Brooks finished the day with an astonishing 20 tackles, which ties the aforementioned Wagner’s franchise record for most in a game. But where Brooks did pass Wagner was for the franchise mark of most tackles in a season. Ladies and gentlemen, Jordyn Brooks’ 183 tackles are now the most by any Seattle Seahawk in a single season.

No. 3 Stud - Russell Wilson

As mentioned last week, no one is quite sure about the future of Russell Wilson in Seattle. There will be plenty of speculation the entire offseason, but that is a conversation for a later date.

For now, we take the time to appreciate another brilliant outing from QB1 in Seattle.

Against the Cardinals, Wilson may have had a low completion percentage of 57% but he made the most of it with three touchdown passes and 238 yards through the air. He also scored his fourth touchdown of the game with his legs for only his second rushing score of the season.

No. 4 Stud - Tyler Lockett

If I were the Arizona Cardinals, I would look into finding a way to charge Tyler Lockett rent when the Seahawks come to town, considering he continues to live in the end zones at this stadium.

Last year at this venue, Lockett had 15 receptions for 200 yards and three scores. On Sunday, he may not have reached those lofty numbers but still caught all five passes thrown his way for 98 yards and another touchdown.

Although DK Metcalf tends to get most of the media attention (and for good reason, I might add) Tyler Lockett always seems to find a way to remind everyone why he should still be considered the No. 1 receiver in Seattle.

No. 5 Stud(s) - Carlos Dunlap and the pass rush

Speaking of Seattle Seahawks looking to make their case they deserve to be in the plans for 2022, Carlos Dunlap has looked completely rejuvenated this final month.

After not registering one full sack all season, Dunlap has gone on a tear since Week 15. Dunlap recorded two more in the desert against the nimble Kyler Murray, bringing his 2021 season total to 8.5.

It was a banner day for the Seahawks pass rush overall as well, constantly harassing and frustrating Kyler Murray all afternoon. Seattle sacked Murray five times, and hit him a total of seven times.

