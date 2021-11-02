Seahawks all studs in 31-7 win over Jaguars

The Seattle Seahawks snapped their three-game losing skid by beating the breaks off the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jacksonville, who might be the worst team in the NFL, was outmanned and outgunned from the start. While Seattle’s victory should be taken with a grain of salt considering the quality of their opponent, the Seahawks did exactly what they should do against bad teams: defeat them soundly.

The Seahawks enter a much-needed bye on a high note with a win, their first at home of the season. They will have an extra week off to rest, regroup, and figure out a game plan against the Green Bay Packers.

For now, let us revel in the studs from Seattle’s Spooktacular Halloween performance.

No. 1 Stud - Geno Smith

The Studs and Duds list is nothing if not fair. Geno Smith has earned a spot on the Duds list for the last two weeks for good reason, but on Sunday he found redemption in a big way.

Smith played his finest game as a member of the Seahawks, and quite frankly, one of the best in his career as a whole. The former second round quarterback completed 20-of-24 passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns, which was good for a crisp 128.3 passer rating.

Geno Smith also accounted for a rushing touchdown as well. On Seattle’s first drive of the game, the Seahawks were facing 4th-and-goal from Jacksonville’s one-yard line. Following three straight stuffed runs, Smith took the ball himself and leaped over his offensive line for the first touchdown of the day.

No. 2 Studs - Seattle's stellar receiving duo

Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf were far more treat than trick this Halloween for the Seahawks. Both had tremendous outings and made mincemeat of the Jaguars.

Lockett finished the day catching 12-of-13 passes thrown his way for 142 yards. He very nearly had a first quarter touchdown, but was called down right at the goal line.

Meanwhile his counterpart, DK Metcalf, continues to remind the NFL world he sets up residency in the end zones at Lumen Field. Metcalf caught all six targets for only 43 yards, but snagged both of Geno Smith’s touchdown throws.

No. 3 Stud - Quandre Diggs

On Sunday, safety Quandre Diggs snagged his third interception of the year when he picked off rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Below is a complete list of every player who has recorded at least three interceptions in each of the last five seasons:

Quandre Diggs. That’s it.

In fact, Diggs appears to be the only Seahawk who can create takeaways. It has actually been 40 consecutive quarters and two overtime session, playoffs included, since someone on the Seahawks other than Diggs managed to secure an interception.

Regardless, overall the Seahawks defense played very well. They stifled Lawrence and the Jaguars offense all afternoon, and were 1:54 away from earning their first shutout victory since 2015.

