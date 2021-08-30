Seahawks all studs in 27-0 preseason finale

The third preseason game is often referred to as a dress rehearsal, and the Seattle Seahawks gave the 12th Man a tantalizing preview before Week 1.

After being outscored by a combined margin of 50-10 in the first two preseason games, the Seahawks let out some frustration on a talented Chargers roster by blanking them 27-0. Despite Russell Wilson and every other meaningful starter not playing, the rest of the Seahawks seemed to finally shake the offseason rust and started to fire on all cylinders.

For the first time since December 2nd, 2019 the Seahawks were able to win a game in the friendly confines of Lumen Field in front of an audience of the Seattle faithful.

Last week there were only Duds. This week the script has been flipped and only Studs will be highlighted.

No. 1 Stud - The defense

In the modern NFL, offense is king... or it's supposed to be. Every year the rules are skewed ever more in favor of that particular side of the ball. So when a team is able to prevent their opponent from scoring - regardless of if it is the preseason or not - it is a borderline Herculean effort. Sure Bobby Wagner and Jamal Adams didn't play, but don't discredit the actions of Seattle's reserves. Remember, this is a Seahawks defense which was pushed around by the Raiders and Broncos in consecutive weeks. On Saturday night, the Seahawks held the Chargers to 159 total yards of offense, and crossed into Seattle territory only twice. On the seventh play of the game, linebacker Cody Barton forced a fumble on a sack, which safety Marquise Blair promptly scooped for a 17 yard score. Ironically, it would be the only points of the game the Chargers offense contributed all night long.

No. 2 Stud - Backup quarterbacks

Death, taxes, and the Seattle Seahawks engaged in yet another backup quarterback competition in the preseason. Against the Chargers, Geno Smith and former Oregon State standout Sean Mannion both gave impressive auditions to be the No. 2 behind Russell Wilson. Geno Smith was an efficient 11-for-15, throwing for 90 yards. Mannion was a crisp 13-of-15 for 77 yards, and while he did take two sacks, he did throw a touchdown pass. Both quarterbacks led the Seahawks to two scoring drives, a touchdown and a field goal a-piece. Given his veteran status, starting quarterback experience, and familiarity with the Seahawks, it's safe to assume Geno Smith might likely end up the primary backup. But Sean Mannion has given him a run for his money.

No. 3 Stud - Alex Collins

A primary theme this preseason for the Seahawks is trying to settle who will be the No. 2 back behind Chris Carson, with each week featuring a new lead rusher having his day, er night, in the sun. Saturday night was Alex Collins' night in a big way. Originally drafted by the Seahawks, Collins is back in the Pacific Northwest after two years with the Baltimore Ravens. Collins made life miserable for the Chargers' rush defense as he led all Seattle ball carriers with 37 yards on 10 carries and a touchdown. Collins was also a force in the receiving game as well, showing off versatility which is critical for today's NFL running backs. He caught all seven targets thrown his way for 52 yards in the air, bringing his total output for the night at 89 combined yards.

