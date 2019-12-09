Seahawks struggle in the first half against the Los Angeles Rams

Dylan Mickanen

 

Not the first half the Seahawks faithful wanted to see.

With Seattle (10-2) being able to take possession of the NFC's first seed with a victory over the Los Angeles Rams (7-5), they struggled.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

The Rams are on the outside looking in amidst the NFC playoff race and need to win to stay a game back of the sixth-seeded Minnesota Vikings. With their backs against the wall, the Rams have only failed to convert a single third down while the Seahawks only converted two third downs in the first half. The Seahawks got outgained by the Rams 240-146 led by Goff's 184 yards passing.

To make matters worse, Seattle running back Rashad Penny injured his knee early in the half and was ruled out quickly.

 

The Seahawks got on the board first with a field goal, but it has been all-Rams since then. Los Angeles took the lead with a one-yard touchdown run from Malcolm Brown.

Later in the contest, quarterback Jared Goff found Robert Woods in the endzone to extend the lead to 14-3. 

When the Seahawks did threaten near the redzone, the Rams stopped them on a fourth-and-one.

Finally, with 51 seconds remaining Goff found Cooper Kupp to take a commanding 21-3 lead right before halftime.


WATCH THE SECOND HALF HERE

Seahawks struggle in the first half against the Los Angeles Rams originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

What to Read Next