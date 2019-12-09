Seahawks struggle in the first half against the Los Angeles Rams
Not the first half the Seahawks faithful wanted to see.
With Seattle (10-2) being able to take possession of the NFC's first seed with a victory over the Los Angeles Rams (7-5), they struggled.
The Rams are on the outside looking in amidst the NFC playoff race and need to win to stay a game back of the sixth-seeded Minnesota Vikings. With their backs against the wall, the Rams have only failed to convert a single third down while the Seahawks only converted two third downs in the first half. The Seahawks got outgained by the Rams 240-146 led by Goff's 184 yards passing.
Jared Goff against the #Seahawks this season:
Week 5: 395-1-1
First half tonight: 184-2-0
— Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) December 9, 2019
To make matters worse, Seattle running back Rashad Penny injured his knee early in the half and was ruled out quickly.
Rashaad Penny has a knee injury and has been ruled out.
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) December 9, 2019
Rashaad Penny (knee) is OUT.
— Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) December 9, 2019
The Seahawks got on the board first with a field goal, but it has been all-Rams since then. Los Angeles took the lead with a one-yard touchdown run from Malcolm Brown.
This view of @MallyCat_28's TD 👀🔥
(via @RamsNFL)#SEAvsLAR pic.twitter.com/xpO8xrIE3K
— SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) December 9, 2019
Later in the contest, quarterback Jared Goff found Robert Woods in the endzone to extend the lead to 14-3.
.@RamsNFL offense finds the end zone again to lead 14-3🔥#SEAvsLAR pic.twitter.com/yw4pmEpOoS
— SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) December 9, 2019
When the Seahawks did threaten near the redzone, the Rams stopped them on a fourth-and-one.
It's been all Rams so far. Seahawks go for it on fourth-and-1 and Malik Turner can't hold onto the ball.
Score still 14-3, Rams. #SEAvsLAR pic.twitter.com/Gc2qrEUIY9
— NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) December 9, 2019
Finally, with 51 seconds remaining Goff found Cooper Kupp to take a commanding 21-3 lead right before halftime.
.@CooperKupp's turn!
The Rams make it a 21-3 lead over Seattle!#SEAvsLARpic.twitter.com/SKOK2ZunEm
— SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) December 9, 2019
Seahawks struggle in the first half against the Los Angeles Rams originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest