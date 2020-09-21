Seahawks stop Cam Newton at goal line to win and social media erupts originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Seattle Seahawks sure know how to end a Sunday Night Football game with a bang.

With :03 remaining on the clock and the Patriots at the goal line to win the game, the Seahawks defense stepped up when the team needed them the most.

The defense stuffed Cam Newton at the 1-yard line and capped off a stellar 35-30 victory to go to 2-0 on the season.

As you can imagine, social media exploded when the clock hit zero.

AAAAAAAND EXHALE



That'll do it ❗️ pic.twitter.com/SQR6ndhmnV — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 21, 2020

That was a great game. 👊 — Matt Hasselbeck (@Hasselbeck) September 21, 2020

SEAHAWKS STUFF CAM AT THE GOALLINE FOR THE WIN 😱



(via @nfl)pic.twitter.com/RWOpsoF7Eo — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 21, 2020

#Seahawks walk off CenturyLink Field with the massive win over the Patriots



35-30 the final score pic.twitter.com/NC9lG92oK1 — AJ McCord (@AJ_McCord) September 21, 2020

SEAHAWKS ON SNF pic.twitter.com/M50jrH2JHF — RUSSELL WILSON STAN ACCT. 2-0 (@ibesocrates) September 21, 2020

Wow. What a game 👀 — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) September 21, 2020

What an incredible finish to a Sunday Night Football game.

