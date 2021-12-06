There was only one way to describe Sunday’s game in Seattle: It was drunk.

The teams combined for six turnovers, a safety, a missed extra point, five sacks, a fake punt for a 73-yard touchdown and a goal-line stand.

In the end, the Seahawks did what they have done to the 49ers in recent history: They beat them again. Seattle won its fourth consecutive over the 49ers and its 15th in the past 17 meetings, holding on for a 30-23 victory.

The 49ers had the ball at the Seattle 7 with 38 seconds and all three timeouts. Elijah Mitchell ran for 3 yards and then 1 yard to get to the 3-yard line. Jimmy Garoppolo‘s attempt to Trent Sherfield on third down was incomplete, setting up a dramatic fourth-down play.

He had Sherfield open, but Carlos Dunlap batted it away.

Earlier in the game, Dunlap sacked Garoppolo in the end zone for a safety.

The Seahawks ended a three-game losing streak, winning for the first time in Russell Wilson‘s return after finger surgery. They improved to 4-8, while the 49ers fell to 6-6.

Wilson had his best game since his return, completing 30 of 37 passes for 231 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. The interception was Gerald Everett‘s fault.

Everett had a miserable day, with the Seahawks defense saving the tight end from being the goat. Everett fumbled in the first quarter, giving the 49ers a one-play, 24-yard touchdown drive. He dropped a perfectly thrown pass from Wilson in the end zone, and doubled down on the miscue, by batting it in the air for an interception that kept the Seahawks from any points. Everett then pulled off the hat trick with a fumble on a pass from Wilson at the San Francisco 2 with 4:03 remaining and the Seahawks in position to ice the game.

Tight end George Kittle starred for the 49ers, catching nine passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns. Garoppolo went 20-of-30 for 299 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Seahawks stop 49ers four times inside 10-yard line in waning seconds for 30-23 win originally appeared on Pro Football Talk