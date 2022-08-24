Seahawks still hold out hope for RB Kenneth Walker III in Week One

Seahawks rookie running back Kenneth Walker III, the latest potential heir to Marshawn Lynch, continues to recuperate from surgery to repair what may or may not have been a hernia. He may or may not be back for Week One against the Broncos.

“I don’t even know how to call that,” coach Pete Carroll told reporters on Tuesday in response to the question of whether Walker will be back for the opener. “I don’t know how to call what’s going to happen because it’s such an unusual circumstance that he has. He’s really tough, he’s making big progress every day and he just feels more comfortable. I think he sneezed the other day and he made it through it. So, he’s doing fine, but how many weeks it’s going to take I don’t know that and then the doctors aren’t telling us either so I think a lot is going to have to do with him and if you’re going to bank on him, he’s going to make it back in a hurry because he’s really tough and he’s very demanding of himself, so we’ll see how it goes. We’re going to be hopeful for that to happen.”

The Seahawks have no obligation to say anything about Walker’s health until the first injury report issued before the Week One game. They also could put him on inured reserve after the rosters cut to 53. That would require him to miss at least the first four weeks of the regular season.

