Seahawks still have ‘high level of interest’ in Baker Mayfield, open to extension

Tim Weaver
·2 min read
In this article:
According to a report by Josina Anderson, the Seahawks still have a “high level” of interest in Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and are even open to giving him a contract extension if he were to be traded.

Mayfield has been Cleveland’s starting quarterback since they picked him at No. 1 overall in the 2018 NFL draft. He’s gone 29-30 as a starter, showing flashes of brilliance at times but also long droughts of inconsistent play.

The Browns have made it clear that they’re moving in a different direction at QB this year. They acquired Deshaun Watson in a massive trade with the Texans and gave him a fully-guaranteed $230 million contract, making it clear he’s their franchise quarterback for the foreseeable future – even if he gets suspended for the majority or the entire 2022 season. They also have a quality backup ready in Jacoby Brissett, who they signed in March.

That’s left Mayfield in limbo the last few months. Seattle is one of the teams that’s been most-frequently connected to him in trade rumors. The other is the Panthers, who will have to choose between starting either Sam Darnold or rookie Matt Corral if they don’t acquire another QB.

Mayfield likely would have already been dealt to another team if not for the obstacle of his contract. His fifth-year option getting picked up makes his salary for the 2022 season (roughly $18.86 million) fully-guaranteed.

The latest reporting suggests Cleveland is willing to pay around half of that amount in order to move him to another team.

Shaun Alexander doesn't want Seahawks to trade for Baker Mayfield

