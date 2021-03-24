Seahawks still haven't signed veteran LB K.J. Wright to a deal yet-- but why? originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The NFL, as a whole, is into the second week of free agency, and teams from across the league have been making the necessary moves to grow their team.

For the Seahawks, they started slow, but have been particularly busy more recently this offseason.

But, there is a move Seattle hasn’t made that has fans scratching their heads.

As of Wednesday, the Seahawks still have not signed longtime linebacker K.J. Wright.

His future, at the moment, it still uncertain.

Wright remains unsigned as an unrestricted free agent. While he is still a high-level player and has been a huge part of Seattle success in the defense, it has been somewhat quiet for non-pass rushing outside linebackers through the first week of free agency.

In February, Wright made it clear that he would not be taking a hometown discount if he returned back to Seattle.

"I do way too much on the football field to take a discount," Wright said, via ESPN. "It makes absolutely no sense. If you want to win all these championships and look good on Sundays, you've got to compensate your guys that are making plays. ... I have a family and I'm trying to set up long, long-term success for my family."

Wright last signed a two-year extension worth $15.5 million in the 2019 offseason.

So far in free agency, the top three outside linebackers that have signed new contracts (Shaquill Barrett, Bud Dupree, Matt Judon) are all edge rushers.

When it comes to inside linebackers, little to no movement has been made so far.

There's just not as much demand.

And that is where Wright is at for the moment.

All of this isn’t to say that the Seahawks will re-sign Wright, but the odds of him getting a long-term deal somewhere is most likely not going to happen.

Based on the market for linebackers so far, Wright staying in Seattle might be a possibility.

Story continues

But, at what price? And can the Seahawks afford it or will their cap space dry up as the days continue?

It is also worth noting that Carlos Dunlap hasn’t signed anywhere, either.

Maybe Seattle can get a deal to keep him, as well.

So far, the Seahawks have prioritized filling other positions.

Still, it appears everything is out on the table for the Seahawks during this free agency run.

And a lot of questions are still left to be answered.