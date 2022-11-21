Seahawks stay winning even during bye week

The Seattle Seahawks may have been enjoying some time off during a bye week, but they still managed to get a couple wins on Sunday. Aside from losing a close one to the Buccaneers in Munich, Seattle has had some great fortune as of late, and Week 11 was no different.

The first bit of good news for the Seahawks came courtesy of the New Orleans Saints, who bested the Los Angeles Rams 27-20 on Sunday morning. To say the Rams are suffering from a Super Bowl hangover is the understatement of the season. After losing to the Saints, the Rams have fallen to 3-7 and are in the midst of the worst title-defense season a Super Bowl champion has had since the 1999 Broncos.

In some respects, this is far worse than what the Broncos went through in 1999, considering it was coming off the heels of their second-straight championship and their first year without John Elway. This year’s Rams are just outright bad. Los Angeles is finally paying the piper, as years of trading away first round draft picks for veterans is finally catching up to them. Their lack of depth has been glaringly obvious, especially as quarterback Matthew Stafford and Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp’s injuries have hampered their offense.

The Rams have long been a thorn in Seattle’s side during the entirety of the Pete Carroll era, but especially in the last few years with Sean McVay at the helm. With the Rams looking as bad as they ever have, they could go from being a roadblock to a speedbump for Seattle’s quest to a division title.

As for the other bit of good news, the Denver Broncos lost again. This is not going to turn into a “bash Russell Wilson” post, as the Broncos quarterback actually played reasonably well. But it’s not petty for the 12th Man to be openly rooting against the Broncos, as Seattle owns Denver’s first-round pick.

If the season were to end today, the Seahawks would have the No. 5 overall pick thanks to Denver’s poor season, as they are now 3-7 along with the Rams. Many before the season predicted the Seahawks would have a top-five draft selection and the Broncos would be in contention to win their division. Well, at least one of those predictions might come true.

