Seahawks stat leaders midway through the 2021 season

Fresh off their bye week, the Seattle Seahawks are about to begin the second half of their 2021 season. This weekend they visit the Green Bay Packers, hoping to improve their record to 4-5 and continue climbing back into the wild-card race after a disappointing start to the year.

Seattle’s roster is a bit top-heavy this year and they have been largely kept afloat thanks to several key standout performers. Here are the team leaders in several different categories through eight games.

Passing yards: Russell Wilson

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Even though he’s missed nearly half of Seattle’s games, Russell Wilson still leads the team with 1,196 passing yards. Geno Smith has 702. Wilson has 10 touchdowns, one interception and a league-best 125.3 passer rating.

Rushing yards: Alex Collins

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks have been missing their starting running back the last few weeks as Chris Carson has been on IR with a neck issue. Alex Collins has stepped up in his place and leads the team with 304 rushing yards.

Receiving yards: D.K. Metcalf

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

D.K. Metcalf has elevated his game to another level this season. He leads the Seahawks with 580 receiving yards going into Week 10. Tyler Lockett is a very-close second with 579.

Tackles: Bobby Wagner

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Now in his tenth NFL season, Bobby Wagner continues to perform at a Pro Bowl level. He leads the team with 93 total tackles so far. That also ties him with Roquan Smith for the highest mark in the league.

Interceptions: Quandre Diggs

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Quandre Diggs continues to make a strong case for an extension. He’s the only Seattle player with an interception this year with three. Diggs is now up to 11 picks in 29 games since he was traded from the Lions.

Sacks: Darrell Taylor

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Darrell Taylor missed his entire rookie season due to a leg injury. He’s hit the ground running in year two, though. Taylor leads the Seahawks with four sacks. No other player has more than two (Rasheem Green).

Scoring: D.K. Metcalf

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

D.K. Metcalf also leads Seattle with eight touchdown catches on the season. That gives him a team-high 48 points scored. Kicker Jason Meyer ranks second with 43 points.

