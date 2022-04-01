Seahawks starting quarterback opening ‘a very competitive opportunity’

The Seattle Seahawks will have a very important position group to watch this summer at training camp. Now that Russell Wilson has been traded to the Denver Broncos, the Seahawks must decide who will be the starting quarterback heading into the 2022 NFL season.

Seattle did acquire quarterback Drew Lock in the Wilson trade and also has Jacob Eason on the roster, but coach Pete Carroll wants to see the battle for starter play out on the field.

“I’m going to look at this thing very much like we did years ago and structure it so everybody gets a great shot at it as best we can,” Carroll said this week from the league meetings in Florida. “That’s what competition is all about. I’ve got to give them the opportunity by presenting it.”

Of course, Carroll is referring to the three-way battle in the summer of 2012 between Wilson, Tarvaris Jackson and Matt Flynn. But for that to happen, the Seahawks will need to add another quarterback to the mix, either through free agency with a familiar face like Geno Smith or with a rookie selected in the NFL draft this April.

“If it all gets set up like it should happen, it’s going to be a very competitive opportunity,” Carroll said.

For now, all Seahawks fans can do is wait.

