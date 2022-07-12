Seahawks to start training camp with 1 of NFL’s lowest-ranked rosters

Training camps are set to kick off in a matter of weeks and media outlets are busy ranking teams ahead of the start of the season. The writers over at CBS Sports apparently think very little of the new-look Seattle Seahawks, who landed at No. 26 on their list.

“Welcome to life after Russell Wilson, and a prime example of a QB making all the difference in a lineup,” writes Cody Benjamin. “DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett are explosive one-two punches out wide, Noah Fant is an emerging player at tight end, and Rashaad Penny might be just fine as Pete Carroll’s next bell-cow ball-carrier, but behind an iffy line, neither Geno Smith nor the more gunslinging Drew Lock warrant much trust as permanent starters.”

“The ‘D,’ meanwhile, has a few new admirable starters in Shelby Harris and Uchenna Nwosu, but remains dangerously mercurial off the edge and on the back end,” Benjamin continues.

If you are curious who rounded out the top five, the Bills took the No. 1 spot, followed by the Chargers, Rams, Buccaneers and Bengals.

The Seahawks report to training camp at the VMAC on July 26.

