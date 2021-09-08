Seahawks start season at No. 9 in Touchdown Wire’s NFL power rankings

The 2021 regular season kicks off this week and so do the NFL power rankings. The Seattle Seahawks start the year at No. 9 in Touchdown Wire’s Week 1 edition.

“A new offensive coordinator in Shane Waldron that we haven’t seen much from yet thanks to a vanilla preseason,” writes Nick Wojton. “We still can rely on Russell Wilson making the Seahawks a top team, regardless.”

The Seahawks travel to Indianapolis this weekend to face the Colts in their season opener on Sunday.

“We’re feeling the season around the corner now and all of the work that we have put in to get to this point,” coach Pete Carroll said Monday. “This really feels like the start day. As always, life has lots of new beginnings and restarts so this is one of them, and guys are pumped about that. We’re feeling good about it too because we come in pretty healthy for the most part and we’re ready to put forth a really good effort on the gameplan.

“We’re going into a very difficult situation against a very good team, and we will see if we can get a win.”

