Seahawks star D.K. Metcalf on his behavior: ‘I’ve got to grow up’

Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf has gotten into several feuds with players on the field this season, as well as one notable tiff with a Hall of Fame tight end on Twitter.

While it’s not entirely unusual for a 23-year old to engage in self-destructive behavior, Metcalf’s team no longer has any margin for mistakes of any kind. Another loss this week will practically doom any hope of a playoff appearance this year. In other words, it’s time for everyone to buckle down and pull their weight towards the common goal. Today, Metcalf admitted that he has to grow up.

DK Metcalf on the talks he’s had with Pete Carroll this week about what he calls his “outbursts” pic.twitter.com/QVJulBjPsr — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) November 18, 2021

Bobby Wagner compares DK Metcalf's situation to Richard Sherman's

