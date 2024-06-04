Seahawks special teams coordinator Jay Harbaugh on new kickoff rules

One of the most interesting things about this coming NFL season is the changes to the traditional kickoff rules. Instead of lining up on opposite ends of the field, both teams will start out near one end zone and kickoff from there like the XFL.

Yesterday after practice Seahawks special teams coordinator Jay Harbaugh commented on the new kickoff rules. Here’s what he had to say.

Nearly all of the questions that Seahawks ST coordinator Jay Harbaugh fielded during his 16-minute media session were about the new kickoff rules. He said there’s more unknown with how return units will respond than KO units. Of the latter, he said he expects more squib kicks. pic.twitter.com/kox8m5tzo9 — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) June 3, 2024

We’ll get to see the new kickoffs for the first time in Seattle’s first preseason game on August 10. That happens to be against Jay’s father Jim Harbaugh, who’s now head coach of the Chargers and just crazy enough to try an unprecedented trick play in a preseason game against his own son.

