Seahawks SS Jamal Adams shares more rehab videos and inspiration

The Seahawks defense never reached its full potential last season for a lot of reasons. One of the biggest factors was the absence of strong safety Jamal Adams, who is arguably their most-talented defensive player.

Adams suffered a torn quad just 15 snaps into the season, landing him on the injured reserve list for the rest of the year. Ever since Adams has been sharing updates on his rehab on Twitter. He shared another batch of videos yesterday, along with the obligatory inspirational quote.

Adam’s injury issues have soured him with many Seahawks fans. However, he’s still only 27 years old.

More Injuries!

