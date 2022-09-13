Seahawks social media delivers finishing kick to Broncos

The Seattle Seahawks ruined Russell Wilson’s return to the Northwest.

And the Denver Broncos’ quarterback suffered the indignity of watching a 64-yard field goal attempt rather than have a shot at a first down on a fourth-and-5 late in Monday’s game.

The final result was Seattle 17, Denver 16.

The Seahawks’ social media squad rode out the night a winner … in style.

