Seahawks Snap Count: Rashaad Penny sees more usage in Week 2

The Seattle Seahawks found a way to win ugly for the second straight week, beating the Pittsburgh Steelers 28-26 and jumping out to a 2-0 start for the first time since 2013. Let's dive into the game book for our weekly breakdown of snap counts. Here's a look at who played against the Steelers, how much and what might be meaningful takeaways moving forward.

Full summary of reps on offense and defense:

Takeaways:

- Rashaad Penny saw his usage creep up (33% in Week 2 compared to 26% in Week 1) due to two factors. One being his production and the other being Chris Carson's (43 snaps) costly fumble in the second quarter. Penny finished the game with 10 carries for 62 yards and a touchdown -- a 37-yard run late in the third quarter. On the score, Penny made an impressive cut in the backfield to make a man miss before accelerating towards the end zone. We could be on our way to more of a timeshare if Penny continues to produce and Carson can't solve his fumbling problem.

- L.J. Collier played 16 snaps in his NFL debut but was quiet overall, being kept out of the box score completely.

- Ethan Pocic played 22 snaps despite not starting. He played right guard for 20 when D.J. Fluker left the game with an ankle injury and two at left guard when Mike Iupati left the game briefly. Both Fluker and Iupati returned.

- Jadeveon Clowney was quiet in his 39 snaps. He had two tackles and one PBU on a pass batted down at the line of scrimmage. Seattle's pass rush was quiet overall as Branden Jackson accounted for the Seahawks lone sack and only two quarterback hits.

- Jaron Brown played 58 snaps but wasn't targeted for the second straight week. He's now played 99 snaps without being targeted once through two games.

- DK Metcalf is on pace for 56 receptions for 1,200 yards and eight touchdowns after catching three passes for 61 yards and his first career touchdown -- a 28-yarder in the fourth quarter. He played 70 snaps against the Steelers, the same amount as Tyler Lockett.

- John Ursua played two snaps in his NFL debut but wasn't targeted.

- Malik Turner made the most of his 16 snaps, catching a career high three passes for 54 yards. All of that production came in the first half.

- C.J. Prosise saw his first action of the regular season, playing 10 snaps. He carried the ball two times for seven yards and caught three passes for 13 yards.

- As expected, Jamar Taylor took over as Seattle's starting nickel corner and played 19 snaps.

