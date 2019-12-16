Seahawks snap count: All hands on deck in Week 15 vs. Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – We haven't done a look at snap counts recently because the Seahawks had settled into pretty standard lineups across the board. That wasn't the case during Sunday's 30-24 win over the Panthers.

Seattle was missing four defensive starters to begin the game and then lost two more before the conclusion of the matchup: Quandre Diggs (ankle) and Bobby Wagner (ankle). Here's a look at the patchwork lineup Seattle used during its win at Bank of America Stadium.

Takeaways:

- With Shaquill Griffin out, Akeem King started and played all 72 snaps at corner. Ugo Amadi played nickel and saw 25 reps.

- Ben Burr-Kirven played two snaps following Wagner's injury midway through the fourth quarter. Shaquem Griffin played 26 as he was in the game for every snap once Wagner went down.

- Lano Hill (43 snaps) entered the game when Seattle went with its dime package. He then had to move to free safety once Diggs got hurt on the opening drive of the second half. That allowed Marquise Blair to get five reps in dime packages.

- Jadeveon Clowney (illness/core) and Ziggy Ansah (neck) being out paved the way for L.J. Collier to play a career high 37 snaps (51%). Unfortunately, he failed to register a single tackle.

- As expected, we saw Chris Carson's usage go up following Rashaad Penny's ACL tear. Carson played 51 snaps (76%) and carried the ball 24 times for 133 yards and two touchdowns. He'll continue to be Seattle's bell cow for the remainder of the season.

- Travis Homer (six snaps) received the first two carries of his career. He ran the ball twice for seven yards. His playing time came following C.J. Prosise's near-fumble in the second half.

- Pete Carroll hinted during the week that Josh Gordon's role could be growing, but that wasn't reflected on Sunday. He played just 25 snaps (37%). Gordon was targeted once and made a ridiculous 58-yard diving catch. He also threw an ugly interception on a trick play gone wrong.

- David Moore played just 10 snaps, and he wasn't targeted.

- Jamarco Jones played 14 snaps in place of Mike Iupati, who left the game but was never announced as having an injury.

