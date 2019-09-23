Seahawks Snap Count: C.J. Prosise sees more reps than Chris Carson in Week 3

It's time for our weekly look at the Seahawks snap counts. Seattle dropped its first game of the season in Week 3, losing to the New Orleans Saints, 33-27, at CenturyLink Field. It was a comprehensively ugly game for the Seahawks, and the score indicates it was much closer than it actually was. Seattle made critical errors in all three phases, essentially spotting the Saints 20 points.

Here's an overview of who played, how much and any meaningful takeaways from the loss.

Takeaways:

- Chris Carson lost a fumble for the third time in as many games, and his declining reps reflect that turnover problem. C.J. Prosise out-snapped Carson 46-37. Prosise didn't run the ball much with just five yards on four carries, but he caught all five of his targets for 38 yards. Carson ran the ball 15 times for 53 yards. Rashaad Penny (hamstring) should be able to return in Week 4, so it will be interesting to monitor how the Seahawks split up reps moving forward.

- David Moore played just 20 snaps (out of 84) in his first game action of 2019, indicating that he was likely on a pitch count. He caught 1-of-2 targets for 29 yards. Moore's role will assuredly increase next week.

- Like Moore, Ziggy Ansah was also on a strict snap count. He saw 19 reps agains the Saints in his Seahawks debut. The entire pass rush, Ansah included, was quiet. Quinton Jefferson recorded the team's only two quarterback hits. Teddy Bridgewater got rid of the ball quickly to make it hard for Seattle to get home.

- Marquise Blair played four snaps while briefly spelling Bradley McDougald, who left the game with an ankle injury.

- George Fant played 35 snaps, 23 of which came at left tackle after Duane Brown suffered an arm injury. Brown said postgame that he wasn't sure how serious the injury was. Pete Carroll sounded optimistic that Brown could have returned had the game been closer. Brown's health is something to monitor this week.

- Joey Hunt played one snap at left guard in place of Mike Iupati. There was no injury announced for Iupati.

