Seahawks make Snacks Harrison official, among other roster moves

The Seahawks made it official, adding veteran defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison to their practice squad.

But that wasn’t the extent of their moves.

The team also announced the signing of defensive end Jonathan Bullard to the 53-man roster, off the Cardinals practice squad.

Bullard started six games for the Cardinals last season, so he brings some experience to a line that has dealt with injuries. The Bears 2016 third-rounder has 3.5 career sacks.

To make room for Bullard, they placed cornerback Neiko Thorpe on injured reserve. He’s missed the last two games with a hip injury, and will miss at least the next three more.

They also signed cornerback DeMarkus Acy and linebacker Michael Divinity to the practice squad, and released wide reciever Lance Lenoir and defensive tackle Demarcus Christmas from the practice squad.

The 31-year-old Harrison likely needs some time to acclimate, since he hasn’t participated in any team activities since he was released by the Lions in February.

