Seahawks slip to No. 17 in Touchdown Wire’s Week 12 NFL power rankings

The Philadelphia Eagles, Miami Dolphins, and Minnesota Vikings saw boosts to their statuses in the latest Touchdown Wire NFL power rankings. https://t.co/NivX2pYwgG — Touchdown Wire (@TheNFLWire) November 29, 2022

The Seattle Seahawks lost to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 12 at Lumen Field and now find themselves behind the San Francisco 49ers in the race to win the NFC West.

Another consequence of the loss is a slight slip in the latest NFL power rankings. Heading into the new workweek, the Seahawks have fallen two spots to land at No. 17 overall in Touchdown Wire’s latest compilation.

“The rest of the NFL may finally be catching up to the Seahawks,” writes TD Wire’s Mark Lane. “It was a good run while it lasted. It also shows how great of a coach Pete Carroll is that he could take a team many picked to be bottom-5 and have them competitive through this point of the season.”

Seahawks starting quarterback Geno Smith also recently acknowledged that Seattle has gone from “the hunter to the hunted” and will need to tighten things up through the final quarter of the regular season.

The players return to practice Wednesday to gear up to face the Rams in Week 13.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire