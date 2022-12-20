Seahawks signing WR Laquon Treadwell to their active roster

The Seahawks are signing wide receiver Laquon Treadwell to their active roster for the rest of the season, according to a report by Adam Schefter at ESPN. Treadwell has been on Seattle’s practice squad for the last several weeks and has been elevated for a few games.

Treadwell is a former first-round pick by the Vikings who has five career touchdowns. He’s played three games for Seattle this year, posting one catch for one yard.

The Seahawks need Treadwell due to a hand injury for Tyler Lockett. First reported as a broken finger, we now know that Lockett is dealing with a broken hand that will require surgery. Coach Pete Carroll told reporters on Friday he’s hopeful that Lockett can return before the season ends.

