Seahawks signing TE Gerald Everett to 1-year deal worth up to $7M

Seattle is signing a former division foe, ex-Rams tight end, Gerald Everett. The deal consists of a contract for one year worth up to $7 million. With Greg Olsen retiring at the end of last season, it seems Seattle quickly found his replacement for this year, at least. Everett was originally selected by the Rams in the second round of the 2017 NFL draft out of South Alabama. He finished his 2020 campaign logging 41 receptions for 417 yards and a touchdown

