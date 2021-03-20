Seahawks re-signing starting running back Chris Carson

One of the top unrestricted free agents is off the market and the Seattle Seahawks will be keeping their starting running back in town for at least two more years.

Seattle is re-signing running back Chris Carson to a two-year deal worth up to $14.625 million, per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler is reporting Carson’s contract provides for $5.5 million guaranteed in year one and he can earn up to $6.9 million in 2021.

Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times broke the deal down even further. “The Seahawks and Carson agreed to a new contract Friday afternoon that is technically a three-year deal worth up to $24.625 million but voids to two years at $14.625 million,” Condotta wrote. “So it’s best viewed as a two-year deal, with the void year a way for the team to spread out more of the salary cap hit.”

The Seahawks lost back up Carlos Hyde to the Jaguars in free agency but will still have a packed running back room with Carson, Rashaad Penny, Alex Collins, DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer.

