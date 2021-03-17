Seahawks re-signing Poona Ford to a two-year deal

The Seahawks are re-signing nose tackle Poona Ford to a two-year deal worth a maximum $14 million with incentives, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports. Ford will get more than $4.4 million in 2021, which is more than a second-round tender.

Ford, 25, was scheduled to become a restricted free agent.

He started all 16 games last season and recorded 40 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble.

Ford signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2018, and he played 11 games with one start as a rookie. In 2019, Ford appeared in 15 games with 14 starts.

He has 93 tackles and 2.5 sacks in his three seasons.

