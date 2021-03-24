Seahawks re-signing Jordan Simmons

The Seahawks are bringing back some of their depth for the offensive front.

Per multiple reports, Seattle is re-signing guard Jordan Simmons on a one-year deal.

Simmons started six games for Seattle in 2020, but the club elected not to tender him as a restricted free agent. According to multiple reports, Simmons has incentives built into his contract for playing time.

Seattle has addressed its offensive line this offseason by trading for Gabe Jackson. Simmons is expected to be a backup for Jackson and Damien Lewis on the interior of the offensive line.

Since entering the league as an undrafted free agent out of USC in 2017, Simmons has appeared in 20 games with nine starts. He began his career with the Raiders before Seattle claimed him off waivers in 2018.

