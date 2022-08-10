The Seahawks are adding some depth at defensive back.

Seattle is adding Jameson Houston, according to Brady Henderson of ESPN.

Houston worked out for the Seahawks last week. He most recently played for the Michigan Panthers of the USFL. But he’s also had stints with the Browns, Panthers, Eagles, and Jaguars since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2020.

Houston appeared in three games for Philadelphia in 2020, playing 22 defensive snaps and 22 special teams snaps.

The Seahawks could use some depth with Artie Burns, Sidney Jones, and John Reid currently dealing with injuries.

Seahawks signing Jameson Houston originally appeared on Pro Football Talk