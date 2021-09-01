The Seahawks kept three quarterbacks through the cut to 53 players, but one of them is being dropped from the roster on Wednesday in favor of another signal caller.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Seahawks are signing former Jaguars quarterback Jake Luton. Sean Mannion will be released in a corresponding move.

Luton was a sixth-round pick last year and made three starts for a 1-15 Jaguars club. He was 60-of-110 for 624 yards, two touchdowns, and six interceptions.

Mannion signed with the Seahawks in late July. He was behind Russell Wilson and Geno Smith on the team’s depth chart.

The Seahawks also claimed a couple of players off of waivers Wednesday. Tackle Dakoda Shepley spent last season with the 49ers after making the jump from the CFL and cornerback Nigel Warrior was in camp with the Ravens.

New additions mean new cuts and Pelissero reports 2019 fourth-round guard Phil Haynes will be waived off the roster in Seattle.

Seahawks signing Jake Luton, cutting Sean Mannion and Phil Haynes originally appeared on Pro Football Talk